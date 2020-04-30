|
|
Lydia Leslie (Taylor) Cicarelli, 92, of Pinellas Park, FL and Williamstown, MA died peacefully on Friday April 24, 2020 at her Florida home. Lydia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry Cicarelli of Schenectady, NY They were married in 1949 and lived together in Buffalo, Schenectady, and Clifton Park NY for over 57 years until Henry's death in 2006, at which time she returned to Williamstown, MA. Lydia was also preceded in death by her parents; George and Jessamine Taylor of Williamstown, MA and her grandson in-law Joshua Lemear of Clearwater Beach, FL.
Lydia was born in Adams, MA. She attended schools in Williamstown and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1945, She continued her education at BlissBusiness School in North Adams and Lowell State Teacher's College where she specialized in Elementary and Music Education. She was a skilled piano, accordion and saxophone player and performed with a Square Dance, and later a Swing dance band during WW2. She was a homemaker, as well as a Keyboard Operator "Kelly Girl" and prominent private piano teacher from 1965-1980, when she went to work for Proctors Theater in Schenectady. As their Box Office Manager she helped Proctors innovate their first computerized ticketing system.
Survivors include her daughters Paula Cicarelli of Pinellas Park, FL and Susan (Ralph) Caputo of Clifton Park, NY and her son Donald (Margaret) Cicarelli of Williamstown, MA. She also leaves six grandchildren, Emerald (James Raniolo) Gustowt, Elizabeth (Daniel) Champagne, Elaina Gustowt, Paula Sue Lemear and Chad (Leanne) Cicarelli, Heather Cicarelli and four great-grandchildren.
Lydia had a beautiful Soprano singing voice and performed numerous times with the Schenectady Light Opera Company and Latham Chapter of the Sweet Adelines. She was the chairperson of the Clifton Park Ladies Home Bureau and a Girl Scout and Brownie leader. Lydia extended her love for music, theater, sewing, knitting, crafting, conservation and Garrison Keillor to her family and friends.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of life for Lydia will be planned for a future date. The FLYNN and DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME, CENTRAL CHAPEL 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA are in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020