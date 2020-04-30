Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Cicarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Leslie Cicarelli


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Leslie Cicarelli Obituary
Lydia Leslie (Taylor) Cicarelli, 92, of Pinellas Park, FL and Williamstown, MA died peacefully on Friday April 24, 2020 at her Florida home. Lydia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry Cicarelli of Schenectady, NY They were married in 1949 and lived together in Buffalo, Schenectady, and Clifton Park NY for over 57 years until Henry's death in 2006, at which time she returned to Williamstown, MA. Lydia was also preceded in death by her parents; George and Jessamine Taylor of Williamstown, MA and her grandson in-law Joshua Lemear of Clearwater Beach, FL.

Lydia was born in Adams, MA. She attended schools in Williamstown and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1945, She continued her education at BlissBusiness School in North Adams and Lowell State Teacher's College where she specialized in Elementary and Music Education. She was a skilled piano, accordion and saxophone player and performed with a Square Dance, and later a Swing dance band during WW2. She was a homemaker, as well as a Keyboard Operator "Kelly Girl" and prominent private piano teacher from 1965-1980, when she went to work for Proctors Theater in Schenectady. As their Box Office Manager she helped Proctors innovate their first computerized ticketing system.

Survivors include her daughters Paula Cicarelli of Pinellas Park, FL and Susan (Ralph) Caputo of Clifton Park, NY and her son Donald (Margaret) Cicarelli of Williamstown, MA. She also leaves six grandchildren, Emerald (James Raniolo) Gustowt, Elizabeth (Daniel) Champagne, Elaina Gustowt, Paula Sue Lemear and Chad (Leanne) Cicarelli, Heather Cicarelli and four great-grandchildren.

Lydia had a beautiful Soprano singing voice and performed numerous times with the Schenectady Light Opera Company and Latham Chapter of the Sweet Adelines. She was the chairperson of the Clifton Park Ladies Home Bureau and a Girl Scout and Brownie leader. Lydia extended her love for music, theater, sewing, knitting, crafting, conservation and Garrison Keillor to her family and friends.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of life for Lydia will be planned for a future date. The FLYNN and DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME, CENTRAL CHAPEL 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA are in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -