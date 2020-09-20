1/
Lydia P. Ptak
1923 - 2020
Lydia P. Ptak, 96, of Pittsfield, died on September 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons.

Born in North Bergen, NJ on November 13, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Fiore and Elvira Zuccaro Brochetti. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1942. Her husband, Anthony R. Ptak, SR. died on June 20, 1984.

She leaves a son, Anthony R. Ptak, JR. and his husband Thomas J. Strange, of Henderson, NV. She also leaves her personal assistants Lindsay Janssen and Pam Lombard.

SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
September 20, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
