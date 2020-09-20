Lydia P. Ptak, 96, of Pittsfield, died on September 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons.Born in North Bergen, NJ on November 13, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Fiore and Elvira Zuccaro Brochetti. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1942. Her husband, Anthony R. Ptak, SR. died on June 20, 1984.She leaves a son, Anthony R. Ptak, JR. and his husband Thomas J. Strange, of Henderson, NV. She also leaves her personal assistants Lindsay Janssen and Pam Lombard.SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery.