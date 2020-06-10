Lynn Ann (Berry) Burdick, 62 of North Adams died on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center. She was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 9, 1958 a daughter of Joseph & Adeline (Poirot) Berry. She graduated from Drury High School and was primarily a homemaker.
Lynn leaves her five children, Richard Auge, Jonathan Burdick, Heather Fernald, Michael Shea, Jacob Teti, 3 grandchildren; 5 sisters including Bonnie Konopka, Brenda Irons, Addie Berry, Joan Lewis, Gina Cellana; 3 brothers, Joseph Berry, Charles Berry and Robert Berry and several nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service to celebrate the life of Lynn Burdick will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield, MA. Lynn will be laid to rest with her birth mother, Patricia (Book) Berry who passed away at an early age. Donations in her memory may be made to the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Homes, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247 who is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Lynn leaves her five children, Richard Auge, Jonathan Burdick, Heather Fernald, Michael Shea, Jacob Teti, 3 grandchildren; 5 sisters including Bonnie Konopka, Brenda Irons, Addie Berry, Joan Lewis, Gina Cellana; 3 brothers, Joseph Berry, Charles Berry and Robert Berry and several nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service to celebrate the life of Lynn Burdick will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield, MA. Lynn will be laid to rest with her birth mother, Patricia (Book) Berry who passed away at an early age. Donations in her memory may be made to the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Homes, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247 who is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.