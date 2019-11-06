|
Lynne M. Kirchner, 60, passed away at BMC on October 31st after a long illness. Her son Dominic was by her side.
Born in Pittsfield on August 26, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Marie Scace Ballardini and Walter W. Porter. She was predeceased by her husband, Dominic N. Kirchner.
Lynne was educated in the Pittsfield Public Schools. She enjoyed bingo, NASCAR and spending time with her family.
Lynne leaves behind her two sons, Dominic II and his wife Sarah of East Longmeadow, MA, Michael and his wife Louise of Becket, MA, as well as her three beautiful grandsons: Joshua, Daniel and Jameson. She also leaves behind her brothers, Timothy Walsh of Anchorage, AK, Patrick Walsh of Hillsville, NC, Charles Walsh and Kenneth Porter (Ramona) of Pittsfield, MA, and her loving sister, Bonnie Walsh Callaghan (Shawn) of Dalton, MA. She also leaves her niece and nephew, Denise Callaghan and Shawn Callaghan, Jr.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. Christopher Touloukian and the BMC staff for the constant care and compassion that was given to Lynne.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral service for Lynne will be held at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA on SATURDAY, November 9, 2019 at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 9:00 am to 9:30 am, prior to the service. Donations may be made in her name to the Denise Kaley Foundation or the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019