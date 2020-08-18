1/1
Lynne Sebby
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynne O'Neill Sebby passed away peacefully in Fort Myers, FL on July 23, 2020.

Lynne was a powerhouse of a mother to four children that she was fiercely proud of. She was also a grandmother to ten grandchildren that will forever remember her fiery, Irish wit and long, loving hugs.

Lynne was born in Pittsfield, MA to William and Katherine (Londergan) O'Brien. Upon graduation from Pittsfield High School she worked for Berkshire Gas. There she met her first husband John R. O'Neill with whom she had four children.

She was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan that enjoyed gardening and water aerobics. Lynne was strong in her Catholic faith, she went to mass every Sunday. She loved her girlfriends, her cat Daisy, and everything Irish. Her favorite things were traveling, music, and corned beef.

She was the widow of her beloved husband Wade Sebby. Lynne was a woman who lived life fully, she loved hard, worked hard, and above all joked hard. She leaves behind a family that will miss her dearly. She will live on in the hearts and minds of her children, Terry, John and Katie. Lynne also leaves behind her grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, her many nieces and nephews, and her many friends across the country.

We know the road rose to meet her and her son Tom and her two brothers, William "Bud" O'Brien, Jr. and David O'Brien were there to greet her at the end.

Lynne's services and celebration of life will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers please send tributes or donations to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

A special thanks to the staff of heroes at Hope Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved