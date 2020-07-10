M. Elinor Hamill, 89, died Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington. Elinor was born in Hanover N.H. on September 30, 1930, daughter of Floyd and Lillian (Calhoun) Smith. Elinor attended Boston University where she met the love of her life, Paul. They married in December 1952, and moved to Maryland where Elinor was as a band teacher in elementary and middle schools. Elinor was a freelance editor and Vice President of Gemini Press, a company she and Paul founded in 1976. Elinor was a communicant of Grace Church in Great Barrington. For many years she sang in the choir as Paul played the organ, and she was on the Altar Guild. She was a dedicated companion to both church and local friends in need. In the summer Elinor attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Otis, serving as treasurer. Elinor was an EMT in the Otis Rescue Squad and a member of the Otis Red Hats. She volunteered for Berkshire Humane and Purradise, and received the Lynne West Volunteer of the Year Award. Elinor also volunteered at R.S.V.P. in Pittsfield. Elinor's husband, Paul Hamill, predeceased her on October 13, 2003. She is survived by one son, David (Linda) of West Otis, one daughter, Cyndee Garabedian (Charlie) of Baldwin, New York, three grandchildren, Daniel Hamill (Rebecca), Jessie Zwicker (Mike), and Michelle Piggott (Vince), and great grandchildren, Maxwell Hamill, Kaylee Zwicker, Blake Zwicker and Vinnie Piggott.
Elinor's family would like to express their profound gratitude to the devoted staff of Fairview Commons, especially Wing Two, and the dedicated members of HospiceCare in the Berkshires.
The interment of M. Elinor Hamill in the columbarium at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church will be private due to the Coronavirus. A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations in Elinor's memory may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, Grace Episcopal Church, or Berkshire Humane Society, in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
