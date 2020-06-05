Mabel (Mottarella) Hurley, 80, passed away Monday morning at her home in Lee under the loving care of her daughter Christine.
She was born on April 12, 1940, the daughter of the late Dominic and Irene Pescatori Mottarella of Lee.
Mabel loved the Red Sox, puzzles, and bingo.
She is survived by two brothers: Victor Mottarella of CA and Peter Mottarella (Linda) of Lee; Children: Elliott Twing of Pittsfield, Colin Twing of Lee, Jeff Twing of Lee, Scott Twing (Kathy) of Texas, Denise Hurley of Lee, Christine Cloutier (Paul) of Lee; Grandchildren: Jennifer Betty, Katrina Twing-Gardner, Peydon Twing, Malena Twing, Tabitha Dahl, Courtney and Cody Twing, Kaitlyn Malumphy, Devon, Shane, and Ashley Cloutier, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings Elda Cornaggia and Richard, Remo, Edward, and Diane Mottarella, all of Lee.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to Hospice Care in the Berkshires in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.