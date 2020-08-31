Madeleine Gertrude LeBlanc, 81, of Velma Avenue, Pittsfield, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Lee Healthcare.
Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, on February 3, 1939, the daughter of Albert and Gertrude Tanguay, she was a graduate of New Hampshire schools and earned her nursing degree from St. Luke's Nursing School
Mrs. LeBlanc was employed as a registered nurse at Berkshire Medical Center for 35 years.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, watching golf and the Boston Red Sox.
Her husband, Normand G. LeBlanc, died November 8, 1993.
Mrs. LeBlanc is survived by a son, Daniel M. (wife Judith) LeBlanc of East Lyme, Conn., and two daughters, Janine (husband Eugene) Shepard of Pittsfield and Claire LeBlanc-Appell of Brattleboro, VT; her brother, Michael Tanguay of Florida and four grandchildren, Derick Belford, Jaimie Belford, Benjamin Appell and Allison Appell.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.