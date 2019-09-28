Home

Madeline Maude Haig

Madeline Maude Haig Obituary
Madeline Maude (Slick) Haig, 80, of Williamstown died on Friday September 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 1, 1939 in Albany, NY, daughter of Maxwell & Dorothy (Wishart) Slick. Madeline attended schools in Troy, New York and later worked at General Cable and was their Union representative. She also was employed for 25 years at Taconic Golf Course. She loved her dogs and all animals. Madeline was predeceased by her husband, Robert Haig who died on February 1, 1999. She leaves her two daughters, Bonita "Bonnie" Deraway (David) of Clarksburg, MA and Marcia Moon (Albert Barbuto) of North Adams, MA and two sons, Harold Thomas Jr. (Lynn Armstrong) of Adams and Ronald O'Dell Jr (Michele Derosier) of Williamstown. She also leaves nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren as well as a brother, David Slick of Pittsfield and a sister, Angelica Cahill of Berlin, NY. She also leaves her companion puppy, Murphy.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of her life will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5-8p.m. at the North Adams American Legion. Donation may be made to Berkshire Humane Society. Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street North Adams, MA is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 28, 2019
