Mae Elaine (Brewer) Passardi, 88 of Readsboro, VT died Friday July 26, 2019 at Southwestern VT Medical Center.

She was born in Houlton, Maine on December 19, 1930 daughter of Walter and Isabel (Campbell) Brewer. She attended schools in Maine.

Mae was last employed by the US Postal Service in Monroe Bridge, MA. She was a communicant of St. Joachim's Church and a member of its St. Anne Society. She enjoyed baking and sewing. Mae was devoted to her church and family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was the widow of Garfield Rinaldo Passardi who died on August 1, 1992. They were married on June 27, 1953. Survivors include two daughters- Elaine Miller and her husband, Howard of Sandwich, MA and Diane L. Marchegiani and her husband, Denis of White River Junction, VT and one son- Gary G. Passardi and his wife, Colleen of Wesley Chapel, FL. She also leaves three grandchildren- Eliza Marie Passardi, Samantha Lyn Briggs and her husband, Randall; and Matthew Ryan Passardi; two great grandchildren- Riley O. Briggs and Gunnar J. Briggs; one brother- Maurice Brewer of Hammond, ME and nieces and nephews. Five brothers and sisters are deceased.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Mae Passardi will be celebrated Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro, VT. Burial will follow in Village Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joachim's Church in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 29, 2019
