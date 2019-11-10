|
|
Mae I. Mercier Cormier, 87, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 after a long illness.
She was born on May 6, 1932 in Boston, MA. She grew up in Great Barrington, MA and graduated from Searles High School, where she was a cheerleader and an honors student.
She was married to Laurie Cormier on November 18, 1950. She was the mother to three sons, Laurie, Paul and Bill and daughter, Lynn. She was grandmother to nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves one sister, Simone.
She was an avid life long reader and read thousands of books. She loved cooking and knitting and made hundreds of ceramic utensils and figurines. She was a poet and singer and a long time employee of England Brother's and worked in the cosmetics department. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved art and music and dance.
She was a most loving person, and was also beloved by her family. She was committed to her faith. She was compassionate and empathetic. She will be sadly missed by all her loved ones.
She was predeceased by a son, Paul and a granddaughter, Hannah and a grandson, Andrew.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, WEDNESDAY, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mark Church in Pittsfield, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Administrator. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Mark Church or Berkshire Music School, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019