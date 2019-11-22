|
|
Mary Margaret "Maggie" Ayling of Stephentown, NY passed away suddenly on November 20, 2019.
She was born on March 1, 1949 in Pittsfield, MA a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Gloria Perachi Ryan. She attended Pittsfield schools and was a 1967 graduate of St. Joseph's High School. Maggie was a communicant of St. Charles Church at the time of her death and was a longtime parishioner of the former St. Teresa's Parish in Pittsfield, MA. She retired from the Verizon Telephone Company in 2001 after many years of service.
Maggie loved cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She was also dedicated to her two black labs, Gracie and Misty, and she and Jim lovingly referred to them as their "girls."
Her husband, James G. Ayling, whom she married in August 1992, died August 8, 2018.
Maggie is survived by her children, Peter Garivaltis of Vermont, Brigid Miller (Douglas) of East Nassau, NY, her stepdaughters, Ronni Jones (William) of Stephentown, NY and Barbara Schafer (Robert) of East Nassau, NY, her stepson, James Paul Ayling of Stephentown, NY, and 8 grandchildren whom she adored: Sophia Garivaltis, Harlow and Ryan Miller, Danielle, Nolan and Cole Jones and Emily and Holly Schafer. She also leaves her siblings, Thomas Ryan (Mary) and Teresa Stracuzzi (Michael), both of Pittsfield, and John Ryan (Gail) of Hopkinton, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Maggie was predeceased by a daughter, Kim Mary Garivaltis, in December of 1973.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to join with the family on SATURDAY, November 23rd from 8-8:45AM at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9AM at St. Charles Church with Rev. Dr. John F. Tuohey, Parish Administrator, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Berkshire Humane Society, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 22, 2019