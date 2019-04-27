|
|
Malvin Guralnick, 97, of Torrington, CT passed away April 26, 2019 at Geer Village in Canaan. He was the husband of the late Beatrice Guralnick for 72 years. Bea was his high school sweetheart whom he married on his first Army furlough. Malvin was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 27, 1921 son of the late Minnie (Eisenbud) and Jacob Guralnick. Mal dedicated more than 50 years to working with underprivileged youth at Berkshire Farm in Canaan, NY and the Connecticut Junior Republic in Litchfield, CT. He completed his career supporting woman with special needs at Riverbrook Residence in Stockbridge, MA. Mal graduated from SUNY Oswego with a degree in Industrial Arts Education and earned a M.S. in Administration from Albany State College. He served in the Army during WW II in the South Pacific with the 726th Amphibian Tractor Battalion achieving the rank of Technical Sergeant.
Mal enjoyed photography as a hobby and part time vocation leaving a legacy of amazing art. Civic and professional dedication earned significant recognition. He was inducted into The National Education Honor Society, Phi Delta Kappa, active in Boy Scouts serving as Neighborhood Commissioner, Board member of the YMCA in Chatham, NY, elected President of the Eastern District Vocational and Practical Arts Association of the New York Capitol District, Delegate to the New York State Steering Committee for Industrial Arts, Treasurer and Secretary of Probus Club of Torrington and past president of B'nai B'rith of Litchfield Lodge #2387, as well as an educational guest speaker at all of the State Universities in CT, University of Saint Joseph and The College of St. Rose.
Mal was a devoted father and leaves two daughters - Joan Burkhard and husband Daniel of Stockbridge, MA and their children Jennie Jadow (David) and Joshua Burkhard (Elizabeth); Diane Godbout and husband Richard of Bristol, CT and their children Jon Godbout (Kate), Jessica Millman (Daniel), Stephanie Godbout and Staci Godbout. And, two sons - Ronald Guralnick of Winsted, CT and his children Kevin Guralnick (Stephanie Beron) , Steven Guralnick (Kate Williams); Kenneth Guralnick of Torrington, CT and wife Karen and their children Brett Guralnick and Tessa Dorosh (Justin). Mal took extreme pride in his grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be made to Riverbrook Residence, 4 Ice Glen Road, Stockbridge, MA 01262.
Burial will be at Sons of Jacob Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will be at home at 1 Rattlesnake Mountain Road in Stockbridge on Monday, April 29 between 4 and 7 pm to receive friends.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 27, 2019