Marcia Rose Foley, 71, of West Center Road in Otis, died Tuesday at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
She was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 17, 1948, the daughter of Charles and Sophie Bonzeck Rodie. She graduated from Johnathan Law High School in Milford, CT and was a 1972 graduate of New Hampshire College.
Mrs. Foley worked as a manager at a Friendly's Restaurant in CT and also as a part time accountant for her father's business.
She was a long time resident of Stratford and Trumbull, CT spending her time taking care of her father in his later years.
On May 7, 1977 she married Michael Foley, he died May 6th of last year. Together they owned a second home in Otis for many years and upon retirement in 2013, they became permanent residents.
Marcia was a very active member of the First Congregational Church in Otis and was a member of its Choir. Along with singing she also loved cooking, was an avid gardener and loved the springtime flowers.
Mrs. Foley is survived by two sons: David Foley and his wife, Michelle, of New Boston, NH and Russell Foley and his wife, Laura, of Cheshire, CT; her five grandchildren: Hannah, Jacob, Natalya, Maximus and Logan. Besides her husband and parents, she is also predeceased by three brothers: Wilfred, Charlie and Tommy.
Funeral services for Marcia Foley will be on Saturday morning at 10 AM at the First Congregational Church in Otis. Cremation will follow and burial will be at a later date. Visiting hours will be on Friday evening from 5-7 PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to the Otis Congregational Church in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019