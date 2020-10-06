of Winchester passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 30, 2020. Peg was born in Pittsfield, raised in Berkshire County graduating from St. Joseph's High School in 1953 and worked for the Berkshire Eagle before moving to Winchester to raise her family. As a Winchester resident Peg became very involved with several groups in the community such as Friends of Winchester Hospital, Women's Lodge #1592 Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy, En Ka Society, Women's Republican Club and the Republican Town Committee as well as the Veterans of Foreign War Post #3719. Peg was the Republican Registrar of Voters from 1997-2019 and also served as Republican State Committeewoman in the 1980's for the Middlesex Senatorial District. Peg is survived by her children Kimberley of Winchester, Charles Jr. and his wife Siobhan of Duxbury, Dan and his wife Melinda of Woburn and Andrew and his wife Sarah of Dalton. Grandmother of Nicholas, Olivia, Matthew, Connor, Jack, and Alex. Dear sister of the late William "Bill" McLaughlin of Pittsfield and his wife Rosemary. Also survived by her nephews, family, and close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside memorial service at the Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Peg's memory to the En Ka Society, 1037 Main St., Winchester, MA 01890. Arrangements under the direction of Lane Funeral Home, WINCHESTER. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com
