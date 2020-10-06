1/1
Margaret A. "Peg" Perenick
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Winchester passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 30, 2020. Peg was born in Pittsfield, raised in Berkshire County graduating from St. Joseph's High School in 1953 and worked for the Berkshire Eagle before moving to Winchester to raise her family. As a Winchester resident Peg became very involved with several groups in the community such as Friends of Winchester Hospital, Women's Lodge #1592 Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy, En Ka Society, Women's Republican Club and the Republican Town Committee as well as the Veterans of Foreign War Post #3719. Peg was the Republican Registrar of Voters from 1997-2019 and also served as Republican State Committeewoman in the 1980's for the Middlesex Senatorial District. Peg is survived by her children Kimberley of Winchester, Charles Jr. and his wife Siobhan of Duxbury, Dan and his wife Melinda of Woburn and Andrew and his wife Sarah of Dalton. Grandmother of Nicholas, Olivia, Matthew, Connor, Jack, and Alex. Dear sister of the late William "Bill" McLaughlin of Pittsfield and his wife Rosemary. Also survived by her nephews, family, and close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside memorial service at the Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Peg's memory to the En Ka Society, 1037 Main St., Winchester, MA 01890. Arrangements under the direction of Lane Funeral Home, WINCHESTER. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com.

For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com. Lane Funeral Home, Winchester 781.729.2580.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved