Margaret "Peggy" Ann Richardson, 85, of Cheshire, MA, passed away April 19, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Pittsfield on June 27, 1934 to the late John Butler and Eileen Sampson Butler. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Pittsfield.
She married Howard M. Richardson, Jr., on February 27, 1954. He predeceased her on April 22, 1998.
Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Richardson enjoyed spending time at the Cheshire Senior Center, and she was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's of the Assumption Church. She fostered many, many children over the years, and some have remained close.
She leaves behind her beloved children, Wendy Richardson of Cheshire, Stephen Richardson (Cindy) of Dalton, Jill Richardson of Cheshire, Nora Whitney of Cheshire, Rory Richardson (Lisa) of San Diego, CA, Bruce Richardson (Terry) of Cheshire, Julie Bialas (David) of Cheshire, Kevin Tibbetts, Andrew Kachel and Dale Briggs also of Cheshire; 20 grandchildren, Nicholas, Tara, Eric, Bill, Marc, Molly, Brandon, Stephen, Matt, Connor, Tiffany, Cameron, Heather, Quinn, Ben, Carly, Elliot, Bryce, Bailey and Brayden; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her siblings, Diane Warner, John Butler (Carleen), and Kathryn Gambel (Bill). She is also predeceased by her sister Judy Messenger.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private for the time being. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires or Cheshire Fire Department, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 25, 2020