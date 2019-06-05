Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rivers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Rivers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret A. Rivers Obituary
Margaret Anne Braman Rivers, known as Anne, of Ashland, 72, passed away June 2nd, after a brave 4-year battle with breast cancer.

Born in Hartford, CT, to William B. and Margaret E. (Barber) Braman, she was the beloved wife of Robert Rivers for 52 years. Anne lived most of her early years in Dalton, MA moving to Ashland, MA with her family in 1978. Employed as an executive administrator for more than 30 years, she worked for Cytyc Corporation, retiring as the Investor Relations Manager in 2011.

She loved her family, son Billy Rivers, his wife Suzanne, and their children Jacob, Amanda, and Holly of West Boylston, MA; and daughter Susan Rivers, her husband Joseph Jolly, and their children Elisabeth, Benjamin, and Katherine of Newton, MA. Anne is survived by siblings Katherine Braman of Newton, MA, Howard and wife Rosemarie "Zeke" Braman of Ormond Beach, FL, and Walter and wife Catherine Braman, of Fredricksburg, VA; in-laws, Catherine "Peter" Rivers of Dalton, MA, Richard and Paula Rivers of Pittsfield, MA, and Evelyn Rivers of Intervale, NH; and a large extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday June 9th at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Saturday from 2:00-6:00 PM in the funeral home.

Detailed notice and charitable information at:

www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now