Margaret Anne Braman Rivers, known as Anne, of Ashland, 72, passed away June 2nd, after a brave 4-year battle with breast cancer.
Born in Hartford, CT, to William B. and Margaret E. (Barber) Braman, she was the beloved wife of Robert Rivers for 52 years. Anne lived most of her early years in Dalton, MA moving to Ashland, MA with her family in 1978. Employed as an executive administrator for more than 30 years, she worked for Cytyc Corporation, retiring as the Investor Relations Manager in 2011.
She loved her family, son Billy Rivers, his wife Suzanne, and their children Jacob, Amanda, and Holly of West Boylston, MA; and daughter Susan Rivers, her husband Joseph Jolly, and their children Elisabeth, Benjamin, and Katherine of Newton, MA. Anne is survived by siblings Katherine Braman of Newton, MA, Howard and wife Rosemarie "Zeke" Braman of Ormond Beach, FL, and Walter and wife Catherine Braman, of Fredricksburg, VA; in-laws, Catherine "Peter" Rivers of Dalton, MA, Richard and Paula Rivers of Pittsfield, MA, and Evelyn Rivers of Intervale, NH; and a large extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday June 9th at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Saturday from 2:00-6:00 PM in the funeral home.
Detailed notice and charitable information at:
www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 5, 2019