Mrs. Margaret A. "Peggy" Ross, age 78, of Pittsfield, died Thursday morning, July 11th at the Berkshire Medical Center after a long illness. She was born in Pittsfield, Sept. 24, 1940, the daughter of the late Dennis J. and Catherine D. Blache Driscoll. Peggy was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, Class of 1958. Continuing her education, she was a 1961 graduate of the former St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing.
Employed initially at St. Luke's Hospital, she later became employed at the Berkshire Medical Center as a Registered Nurse working primarily in the Operating Rooms. Peggy retired in 2005 from full time nursing but continued per diem at the Crane Center for several years.
A life long communicant of St. Mark's Church, she was a member of the St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing Alumni. An avid traveler, Peggy enjoyed trips with her friends and family to destinations such as Australia, Ireland, Alaska, the Canadian Rockies and Hawaii. She loved tending to her home including being outdoors, gardening and raising her flowers and snow blowing when winter made its annual return. Most of all she cherished her two boys and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis J. Ross and his wife, Jennifer and their daughter, McKayla all of Tempe, AZ and Kevin M. Ross and his wife, Lynette, and their two daughters, Lauren and Lilly, all of Greenfield, MA and her sister and best friend, Elizabeth A. Ziter of Pittsfield. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Richard P. Ziter.
Ross, Margaret A. " Peggy", age 78, of Pittsfield, died July 11th. Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be TUESDAY morning, July 16th beginning at 9:30AM followed with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Mark's Church with the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, administrator, officiating. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the St. Luke's School of Nursing Alumni, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 14, 2019