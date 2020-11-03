Margaret A. Soucy, 78 of Londonderry, NH died Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Hanover Hill Nursing Home, Manchester, NH. Margaret was born in Adams, MA on August 3, 1942, a daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Roy) Chalmers. She moved to Londonderry in 1977, later living in Sanbornton and Fremont, NH before returning to Londonderry.
Margaret received her Bachelor's Degree from UMass Lowell-Amherst and her Master's from Notre Dame College. She was employed as a teacher in Massachusetts and then in Londonderry, where she retired after 24 years. Following retirement, she continued teaching parttime in Laconia and Fremont, NH.
She is survived by her son, David Soucy and his wife Marie of Londonderry, her daughter Michelle Mondelli and her husband Peter of Fairbanks, AK, nine grandchildren, one brother Robert Chalmers of Adams, MA, one sister Marilyn Mitchell of Immokallee, FL and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Soucy in 2007.
There are no calling hours. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude Parish, Londonderry with burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. The Peabody Funeral Home of Derry and Londonderry is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Food Pantry, 435 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, NH 03053. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
