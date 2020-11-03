1/1
Margaret A. Soucy
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. Soucy, 78 of Londonderry, NH died Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Hanover Hill Nursing Home, Manchester, NH. Margaret was born in Adams, MA on August 3, 1942, a daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Roy) Chalmers. She moved to Londonderry in 1977, later living in Sanbornton and Fremont, NH before returning to Londonderry.

Margaret received her Bachelor's Degree from UMass Lowell-Amherst and her Master's from Notre Dame College. She was employed as a teacher in Massachusetts and then in Londonderry, where she retired after 24 years. Following retirement, she continued teaching parttime in Laconia and Fremont, NH.

She is survived by her son, David Soucy and his wife Marie of Londonderry, her daughter Michelle Mondelli and her husband Peter of Fairbanks, AK, nine grandchildren, one brother Robert Chalmers of Adams, MA, one sister Marilyn Mitchell of Immokallee, FL and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Soucy in 2007.

There are no calling hours. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude Parish, Londonderry with burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. The Peabody Funeral Home of Derry and Londonderry is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Food Pantry, 435 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, NH 03053. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved