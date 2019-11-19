|
Margaret Ann Wheeler, 86, of Lenox, died Friday evening at her home.
Born in Pittsfield March 22, 1933, the daughter of James and Mary Hanley Watt, she attended local schools and was a 1951 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Mrs. Wheeler was employed at First Agricultural Bank in the bookkeeping department prior to her marriage in 1957. After her children were school age she went to work as a teacher's aide in the Lenox Public Schools for several years and also worked at Hillcrest Hospital, Berkshire Clothing Co., and the gift shop at Canyon Ranch.
She was a communicant of St. Ann Church in Lenox. She loved dancing, was an avid reader, and also enjoyed cross word puzzles and watching her Boston Red Sox.
Mrs. Wheeler and her husband of 62 years, Robert E. Wheeler, were married in St. Theresa's Church in Pittsfield May 4, 1957.
Besides her husband, of Lenox, she is survived by her three children; Linda I. Babich and her husband Greg of Amelia Island, FL, Robert J. Wheeler of Lenox, and Timothy M. Wheeler of Marlborough, MA; grandchildren Natalie C., Megan E., Nicole C. and Kelly A. Babich, and Carly M. and Leah E. Wheeler; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brothers James and George Watt.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Mrs. Margaret A. "Peggy" Watt Wheeler will be celebrated Thursday, November 21 at 10 am at St. Ann Church in Lenox by the Rev. Monsignor John J. Bonzagni, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in Peggy's name may be made to either the Jimmy Fund of the Berkshires or Elder Services of Berkshire County, both in care of ROCHE FUNERAL HOME, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 19, 2019