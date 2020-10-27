Margaret Kryston, 90 of North Adams left this world on October 23, 2020 surrounded by her family and in the loving arms of her daughter Donna. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She was born November 13, 1929, a daughter of Rose and Casimer Walzak the oldest of seven children. She married the love of her life, John Kryston on July 15, 1950 and raised two daughters. Margaret was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. She regularly brought meals to the friends and family in need. And she always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy, and happy.
In her later years, Margaret loved spending time with her family, eating her "sweets" (especially Friendly's coffee ice cream), telling stories with her family and laughing. She had a laugh and beautiful smile that that would light up the room. She was a kind and generous soul that cared deeply about everyone. She was the center of the family and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Rosemarie Collier of Williamstown and Donna Dickinson and her husband Peter of North Adams, two granddaughters, Christa Collier and husband Travis DuPont of Adams, and Lindsay Osterhoudt and husband Joe of North Adams, two great-grandsons who were the apples of her eye, Kyle DuPont and Alex Osterhoudt and two sisters, Dorothy Pennock and Laura Comeau and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband: John Kryston, grandson, Matthew Collier and granddaughter Jennifer Dickinson and her godmother, Viola Harvey as well as a brother Norman Thomas and three sisters; Lorraine Townes, Linda Bissaillon and Ida DeGrenier.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling Hours are Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society through the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
