Margaret Cogswell (Peggy) Jenks


1944 - 2019
Margaret Cogswell (Peggy) Jenks Obituary
Margaret (Peggy) Cogswell Jenks of Pownal, VT died on December 26, 2019, at Jack Byrne Palliative and Hospice Center, Lebanon, NH. She was born in Cambridge, MA February 7, 1944, the daughter of the late Maurice L. Jenks, Jr. and Carolyn Peck Jenks. She is preceded in death by her brother Maurice L. (Pete) Jenks III. She is survived by her sister-in-law Anne Jenks Necker and her husband David, a niece and nephew, Marla Jenks Vasten and Nathan Jenks, and grandnieces and grandnephews Anna and Sarah Vasten and Allara and Colton Jenks.

Peggy attended public schools in Wellesley, MA and Columbus, OH and graduated from Wellesley High School in 1962. She graduated from Wheaton College, Norton, MA in 1966 with a BA in American History, and earned a Master's degree in Education and Counseling from Northeastern University.

Peggy was employed as a senior high school guidance counselor at Mount Greylock High School in Williamstown, MA for 29 years, and was an active member of the Mount Greylock Faculty Association. After retiring from Mount Greylock she volunteered as a SHINE Counselor for the Elder Services of Berkshire County, Inc. at the Harper Center in Williamstown.

There will be a private interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street NW, P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090-7180
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019
