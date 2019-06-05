Home

Margaret E. Richter Obituary
PITTSFIELD- Margaret E. Richter, 81, of Dalton Division Road passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.

She was born August 9, 1937 in Holyoke, MA, the daughter of Henry G. and Viola Mae Clapp Marx. Margaret was a graduate of West Springfield High School, the Cooley Dickinson Hospital School of Nursing and attended Our lady of Elms College.

She was employed as a Registered Nurse at the former Springfield Hospital, Pittsfield General Hospital and retired from Berkshire Retirement Home.

Margaret enjoyed cooking and gardening.

She was predeceased by her husband Frederick H. Richter whom she married September 10, 1960.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Cheryl E. Richter of Pittsfield, sons Daryl F. Richter and his wife Tina of Pittsfield, Erryl Scott Richter and his wife Katherine and her beloved granddaughter Lily Grace Richter. She was predeceased by a sister and two brothers.

FUNERAL NOTICE- Graveside services for Mrs. Margaret E. Richter will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 6, from 4-6PM at WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to United Cerebral Palsy Association in care of the funeral home. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances to her family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 5, 2019
