|
|
Margaret Frances (Collins) Putman, 98 of Williamstown, MA died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Williamstown Commons. She was born in Amsterdam, NY on December 11, 1921 a daughter of the late Irvin J. and Nellie M. Collins. She attended schools in Amsterdam. She was employed at S.S. Kresage and Co. and JC Penney of Amsterdam, NY. She married Gordon Victor Putman in 1944 and moved to Williamstown, MA in 1945. Her husband passed away in 1995.
Margaret was employed with the General Cable Company in Williamstown for 33 years. She retired in 1983. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Williamstown where she was a member of its Altar Guild and was a Lay Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of Williamstown Grange and received her 65 year pin last year. Margaret acted as its treasurer for many years and served in several positions. She also volunteered for 24 years at the Women's Exchange in Williamstown and also volunteered for the Women's Exchange Gift Shop at the North Adams Regional Hospital. She was also a member of the Friendship Club of Williamstown and a member of the Harper Center and Red Hat Society.
Besides her parents and her husband, Gordon, Margaret was predeceased by a brother, Irvin J Collins Jr. and two sisters, Anna Jane Rickert and Elizabeth Andrea and her daughter-in-law, Claire Putman. She is survived by her son, Roger Gordon Putman of Williamstown, three grandsons, Michael Noetzel and Lisa, John Noetzel and Darlene and Peter Noetzel. She also leaves a nephew, Douglas Rickert of Williamstown.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Private graveside services will take place in the family plot in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown, MA. Memorial Donations are suggested for the St. Patrick's Church Food Pantry through the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. 01247, which are in care of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 21, 2020