Margaret Helen Damrosch Howard, known to all as Maggie, died on June 27, 2020, after a long illness. She was at her home in Tyringham, surrounded by family and friends.



Maggie was born in New York City in 1938. She graduated from The Chapin School and attended Smith College, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Italian Literature. She later completed her Master's degree in International Relations at NYU.



In her early 20s, Maggie studied acting under Sanford Meisner and appeared in various theatrical productions, including The Cat and the Canary and South Pacific at the Berkshire Playhouse. In 1966, she embarked upon what would become a 33-year career at the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, where she worked with developing nations on issues like clean water, education and the advancement of women.



After retiring to Tyringham in 1999, Maggie devoted herself to the town she loved. Involved for decades with the Hop Brook Club, she was co-president when she died. Longtime treasurer of the Tyringham Church, she was also active in the Friends for the Preservation of the Tyringham Church. She was a vital part of the Tyringham Historical Commission; acted as a Corporate Trustee and was a loyal member of the Cobble Committee for the Trustees of Reservations; volunteered for the Committee on Aging; worked at the post office; and helped edit Tyringham Topics, the annual newspaper. She also hosted the popular town picnic, held each summer at Shaker Pond. Beyond Tyringham Valley, Maggie tutored for more than two decades for the Literacy Network of South Berkshire. She served as longtime secretary of the Bluestockings, a local women's discussion group. And she was always politically involved, hosting postcard-writing sessions around her dining room table, canvasing, and registering new voters.



Maggie was an accomplished tennis player, a hard-hitting competitor who won numerous local tournaments as a teenager and young adult. She spoke French, German, Italian and Spanish and was famous for her toasts, which often incorporated Broadway show tunes and spot-on political impersonations. She wrote beautifully, her essays appearing frequently in local papers. A deadly poker player; a devoted animal lover; and, with her dry wit, a wonderful storyteller - she was an unforgettable friend. But beyond all that, Maggie was an empathetic and selfless person with a desire to help others.



She is survived by her sister, Sidney Howard Urquhart; her brother-in-law, Brian Urquhart; her niece and nephews, Thomas Canfield, Rachel Urquhart and Charles Urquhart; and her great-nieces and nephews Juliana Canfield, Theo Kalogerakis, Isabella and Simon Herrera, and Elias and Zeb Urquhart.



With her ability to reach people of all ages and backgrounds, Maggie was a singular person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store