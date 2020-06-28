Margaret L. Garrett
Margaret Laura Miller Garrett, 105, of Lenox, passed away on June 25, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, she was the daughter of Frank E. Miller and Marion Johnson Miller St. Hart. Margaret graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1932. She was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.

Margaret married Leslie H. Garrett in 1936. They were married 63 years until his passing in 1999. She leaves her three children, Joyce Magner of West Stockbridge, John (Sandy) Garrett of Lenox and Laurie (Leonard) Robert of Pittsfield, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by four brothers, Frank Miller, Jr., Paul Miller, Roy Miller and Robert Miller, as well as her sister Ruth Cassavant.

Margaret's family wishes to thank Mount Carmel Care Center for their care and compassion during her stay.

Funeral Notice:

A graveside service for Margaret L. Garrett will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Lenox with the Rev. William Furey officiating. Due to COVID 19 mandates, all attendees are asked to please wear masks. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
