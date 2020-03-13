|
Lenox - Margaret M. Loga, 94, of Lenox died Tuesday, January 21st at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center.
Margaret was born on March 13, 1925 to the late Stephen and Alice Turley Fulham in New York City. She attended St. Michael's High School.
After high school Margaret worked at the former Manhattan Savings Bank. Working at the bank where Margaret met her husband of 54 years, John Loga. They were married on April 17, 1965 in New York City. John pre-deceased her only four months ago on September 25, 2019. Margaret and John lived most of their married lives in Heritage Hills, Somers, NY until they moved to Kimball Farms, Lenox, MA
Margaret was a communicant of St. Ann's Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and she enjoyed managing the employee appreciation program at Kimball Farms. Margaret especially enjoyed traveling to various places alongside her husband.
Mrs. Loga is survived by and many nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own children.
Besides her husband and parents, Margaret is pre-deceased by six siblings; Jane, Alice, Stephen, Catherine, James, and Matthew.
In keeping with Margaret's wishes, her services will be private. A burial is scheduled for a later date in St. Ann's cemetery.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020