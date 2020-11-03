It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret M. Signer, 93, who died peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Teresian House. She was born on May 3, 1927 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Anna (Driscoll) and John Marshall.



Margaret grew up in Dalton and graduated from Dalton High School in 1945. She furthered her education at UMASS (Amherst) and received a BS degree and a MS degree. She had a long career as a teacher in Willsboro, NY and Menands, NY. Margaret was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.



She met her husband, Otis Signer, later in life and they were happily married for 47 years. Otis died in 2013. She was loved and cherished by many people, including her late husband, her brother, James Marshall of Oak Park, IL, her sister Mary Shultis of Pittsfield, MA and several nieces and nephews. Peggy had a very special friend, Angela Anderson, that brought so much joy and comfort to her in later years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 900 Madison Avenue Albany, NY at 10:30 on Monday, November 2, 2020. Family will meet friends before Mass. If you wish to honor her memory, please consider a gift to blessed Sacrament Church or School 607 Central Avenue Albany, NY 12206.



