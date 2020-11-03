Dear Mary and Family,
My name is Geryl. I met with you a few times at Peggy's apartment. I came to know Peggy through a special needs client down the hall at the apartments five years ago. We would make weekly visits with home made baked goods. Peggy was always polite even when they didn't turn out perfectly. She would say, " They taste better than some of my student's baking." We would also take weekly walks to the coffee room down stairs. I enjoyed most of all our endless talks where Peggy was reminiscing about Otis. We also video-chatted at her new location over the past few months. I will miss her greatly, especially her hugs.
