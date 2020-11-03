1/
Margaret M. Signer
1927 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret M. Signer, 93, who died peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Teresian House. She was born on May 3, 1927 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Anna (Driscoll) and John Marshall.

Margaret grew up in Dalton and graduated from Dalton High School in 1945. She furthered her education at UMASS (Amherst) and received a BS degree and a MS degree. She had a long career as a teacher in Willsboro, NY and Menands, NY. Margaret was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

She met her husband, Otis Signer, later in life and they were happily married for 47 years. Otis died in 2013. She was loved and cherished by many people, including her late husband, her brother, James Marshall of Oak Park, IL, her sister Mary Shultis of Pittsfield, MA and several nieces and nephews. Peggy had a very special friend, Angela Anderson, that brought so much joy and comfort to her in later years.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 900 Madison Avenue Albany, NY at 10:30 on Monday, November 2, 2020. Family will meet friends before Mass. If you wish to honor her memory, please consider a gift to blessed Sacrament Church or School 607 Central Avenue Albany, NY 12206.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
(518) 482-2698
Memories & Condolences
November 1, 2020
Dear Mary and Family,

My name is Geryl. I met with you a few times at Peggy's apartment. I came to know Peggy through a special needs client down the hall at the apartments five years ago. We would make weekly visits with home made baked goods. Peggy was always polite even when they didn't turn out perfectly. She would say, " They taste better than some of my student's baking." We would also take weekly walks to the coffee room down stairs. I enjoyed most of all our endless talks where Peggy was reminiscing about Otis. We also video-chatted at her new location over the past few months. I will miss her greatly, especially her hugs.
Geryl Dritz
Friend
October 31, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark Nugent
October 31, 2020
I knew Peggy Baby through our dear friend Angie. Peggy was a gem. We shared her 90th Birthday dinner together at her favorite restaurant the Rain Dancer. I will fondly remember her bright smile and twinkle in her eyes. She is at Peace with Otis, her love. Prayers for Love and comfort in the days ahead. Jonie Civill
