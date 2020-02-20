|
Margaret Mary (Maloney) Driscoll, 89 of Sheffield passed away peacefully at Fairview Hospital on February 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born on August 9, 1931 at St. Mary's in Bridgeport CT. She graduated from Sheffield High School class of 1948. After High School Margaret attended Berkshire Business in 1951. Margaret worked at Western Mass Electric in Pittsfield, Union Hardware in Torrington as a clerical secretary and as a court stenographer in Pittsfield. Margaret's husband of sixty eight years Henry "Sonny" Driscoll whom she married at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Sheffield in 1952 predeceased her on November 10, 2019. Her passion was music; she played piano and organ since she was five years old. She was taught by Annie Drumm and her high school classmates always said "Margaret would someday play at Carnegie Hall". She could play anything by ear. Margaret played at several weddings and events in the churches. She belonged to the Glee club in high school and Camp Keswick. Margaret enjoyed life, being with the family she loved, gardening, animals, games, outdoor adventures and travelling. Margaret is survived by her children, Gary S. Driscoll of Jacksonville FL, Peter (Sukhui) Driscoll of Sheffield, Linda Driscoll of St. Cloud FL, James (Livia) Driscoll of Housatonic, Joann Driscoll of Sheffield and David Driscoll of Sheffield, three grandson's, James Jr. of Housatonic, Michael (Corie) and Robert of Alexandria VA. three step grandchildren, Jasmine, Mark and Mike and three great grandchildren, Audrey, Emma and Juliette of Alexandria VA.
Funeral Mass for Margaret Mary (Maloney) Driscoll will be held on Saturday February 22 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Sheffield with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Sheffield Center Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday February 21 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020