Margaret Guiltinan Messina passed into God's loving embrace on February 7, 2020. She was the loving wife of Michael Messina for 65 years, and the devoted mother of five children. Margaret was born on June 17, 1932 in Pittsfield to Matthew and Margaret Broderick Guiltinan. She came of age during the depression and World War 2, and her perspective was shaped by a profound awareness of the fragility of life and a deep gratitude for her own good fortune. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1950 and worked for the New England Telephone Company before marrying, Mike, the love of her life, in 1954.
Peggy was happiest at home with her family. She loved to spend time sitting around the kitchen table chatting with her children. Peggy attended all of their sporting and school events, volunteering and reading her way through the Pittsfield public library. She loved to sing all the old standards, watch all the classic movies and musicals, and cook great Italian meals. For an Irish woman, she took great pride in her Italian culinary skills.
Peggy was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was never happier than when she was watching any of them on the sports fields, theater or dance stages. She was a life-long communicant of St. Mark's church in Pittsfield.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Michael, and her five children: Daniel (Marie) and their children: Michael and Lauren; Catherine (Jack Quinn) and their children: Caitlin, Dempsey and Brodie; James (Amanda) and their children: Jennifer, Matthew and Meagan; Margaret (Joe Larkin) and their children: Olivia, Maeve and Conor; and Stephen (Lisa) and their children: Mark and Cal. She is pre-deceased by her sister Anne.
Peggy will be dearly missed by her extended family, and the many people who cherished her friendship throughout the years.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Guiltinan Messina will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Church celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020