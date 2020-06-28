Margaret White Northrup, 97, died peacefully on June 7, 2020 at home in Stockbridge, MA, surrounded by her family. Born in Holliston, MA on March 1, 1923, she was one of 8 children born to George Ernest and Helen Cotter White. She married the late Dr. Gordon Ellis Northrup in 1948. Margaret and Gordon met in Cambridge MA at the MIT music library while Gordon was studying to be a radio engineer and she was studying at Mass College of Art. They married and moved to Chicago when Gordon entered medical school, then to Sausalito, CA for his residencies and back to Stockbridge to raise their family.



Margaret was known for her rainbow wardrobe, wearing yellow on rainy days and blue-purples in the sun. She was a democratic spirit who loved independent thought and rejected social obligation. She never said the expected but was always brief, poetic, and insightful. Her physical strength was striking as she picked 100 apples and carried them in a bucket at the age of 94. She and Gordon loved to sing and joined multiple choruses. She was a communicant with God and purposefully celebrated our beautiful and miraculous universe.



She is survived by her children, Ann Northrup, Ellen Brodsky, Daniel Northrup, Benjamin Northrup, Sara Northrup, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Margaret was an early recycler and protector of the earth and its inhabitants. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name can gift The Environmental Defense Fund and Planned Parenthood. A memorial service will be announced when we can gather safely.



