|
|
Lenox -
Margaret R. O'Brien, 79, of Lenox died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center where she had resided for a short time.
Margaret was born on January 2, 1940 in Pittsfield, MA., to the late Clarence and Mary Shea Dooley. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in 1958. After high school, Margaret attended the Berkshire Business School. After obtaining her degree, she went on to work for Berkshire Medical Group. She lastly worked for the Town of Lenox as the Tax Collector until her retirement in 2005.
Mrs. O'Brien was a communicant of St. Ann's Church
Margaret married Richard E. O'Brien on July 8, 1967 in St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield. He pre-deceased her on June 8, 2013.
Mrs. O'Brien is survived be her two sons; Christopher P. O'Brien and wife Anne-Marie and Stephen E. O'Brien, all of Lenox, grandchildren; Sean Patrick and Molly Shea O'Brien, Jack Keegan and Claire Elizabeth O'Brien. Besides her husband and parents, Margaret is pre-deceased by her brother, Joe Dooley.
The funeral mass for Mrs. Margaret R. O'Brien of Lenox will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10am at St. Ann's Church with Monsignor John Bonzagni, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Ann's Church from 4:00pm-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to St. Ann's Church in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019