Margery Anna (Maxwell) Teggi, 93, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. She was born April 2, 1927 in Great Barrington, the daughter of Philo and Grace (Proper) Maxwell.
Margery was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Teggi. They were married on October 6, 1951 and shared a wonderful 61 years of marriage.
Margery attended schools in Great Barrington and was a graduate of Searles High School (1945) and Berkshire Business School.
She was the office manager for Home Gas prior to having her children. She returned to the work force as an administrative executive for the Great Barrington Housing Authority. Margery worked for the Berkshire Hills School District at Monument Mountain Regional High School for many years. She enjoyed working with the students and the teachers.
Margery's interest largely centered around her family and friends, here and in Boynton Beach, Florida. She enjoyed her "snowbird trips" to her Florida home right up until two years ago. She was a kind and loving woman whose generosity knew no bounds.
Margery is survived by her four children Patricia (Brian) Gormley, Thomas (Barbara) Teggi, Mark (Valerie) Teggi and Jack Teggi, eight grandchildren Brianne (Fred), Thomas, Jill (Keith), Courtney, Bridget, Robert, Mark (Amber), Theresa (Austin) and two great grandchildren Nolan and Aubree.
Services and burial will be private. The family requests that donations in Margery's memory be made to either Dana Farber Cancer Institute or the Southern Berkshire Ambulance Service both in care of the Birches Roy Funeral Home 33 South Street, Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 13, 2020.