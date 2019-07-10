|
It pains me to admit but apparently, I have passed away. Everyone told me it would happen one day, but that simply is not something I wanted to hear, much less experience.
I was born in Pittsfield, MA on February 7, 1943 to Louis and Marguerite Duffy Zwingelstein. These two amazing parents also gifted me with a very special younger brother, Louis.
After attending Notre Dame Grammar School (1956) and St. Joseph's High School (1960), Berkshire Business College (1961), I attempted to make my way in this cruel world by working at Berkshire Life Insurance Company. In 1970 I became the wife of CEC Daniel R. Sherman, USN RET. We moved to Newton, MA where I worked at Adamation, Inc. for 30 years, retiring as Assistant Comptroller in 2003. After which I returned to the Berkshires. They say, "Home is where the heart is" and my heart and loved ones were always in the Beautiful Berkshires.
So, I was born, blinked, and it was over. No buildings named after me, no monuments erected in my honor. But, I did have the chance to know and love each and every friend as well as all my family members. How much more blessed can a person be? So in the end, remember: do your best, try to follow the Lord's path and make something amazing out of your life. Oh, and never stop smiling if you think about it, you can look for me in the sunset or with the glorious yellow daffodils in the spring. You know I will be around in one form or another. That should comfort some, but terrorize others. But you know me, it's what I do.
I'll leave you with this message; Please don't cry because I am gone; Instead, celebrate because I was here". Today, I am happy, I am singing, I am dancing and I am probably naked.
Besides her brother Louis, Marguerite leaves behind many cousins; Mary Cahill, Christine Natale (Gerard, Jean Zrodak, Michael Masino, Susan Masino (David) and Nancy Masino-Martin (Eric), Liz Gaylord Schutt (David) and their families, including Michelle Ouellette DuFour, Nicole DuFour Durocher (David)., Jennifer GClawdia Gallant, Patricia Hatch Wallace, Kailey Winchell and Bonnie Z. Brougham. Countless other friends of many years are amongst the dearest to her heart; including Philip Pia (Christine), Laurie Pia Buffum (Jeffrey), Thomas Pia (Irene) and their families; as well as: Sheila Marinaro (Vincent).
The family of Marguerite A. Zwingelstein Sherman would like to thank all those who have been by her side from January through her final days. They include the physicians and nurses of Berkshire Medical Center, Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) (Gt. Barrington, MA) Bay State Medical Center, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Brighton, MA), Fairview Commons (Gt. Barrington, MA) and Hillcrest Commons Pittsfield, MA along with all Hospice Caretakers from Hospice Care of Berkshire County. Special Thanks go to Brian Andrews and his Medical Personnel, Hospice social workers, June Green and Kerry Gattasso, helping and assisting throughout the parade in fulfilling Marguerite's 2019 Parade a memorable one.
Marguerite is a member with the American Auxiliary Post 68, Irish Sister City of Pittsfield, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), and Volunteer in Medicine (VIM).
Funeral Notice:
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Marguerite A. Zwingelstein Sherman will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 191 Elm St., Pittsfield, celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Malatesta. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours for Marguerite will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA. As Marguerite wished, please wear bright colored clothing when attending her services. In lieu of flowers, Marguerite has requested donations to be made to either the Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) of Great Barrington, MA or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of Dwyer Funeral Home. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 10, 2019