Marguerite Agnes Wodarski, 88, of Lenox, MA, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The beloved matriarch of her extended family, her warmth and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Marguerite was born on January 21, 1931 to the late August and Mary (Geerinck) DeBlieck of Paterson, New Jersey. Marguerite is a graduate of St. John's High School in Paterson, New Jersey. She worked locally at The Different Drummer, Elise Farar and the Hoadley Gallery in Lenox, MA. She was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Lenox.
Marguerite enjoyed her family, cooking and making new friends wherever she went.
Marguerite married Edmund F. Wodarski on July 11, 1953 at our Lady of Lourdes Church in Paterson, New Jersey. Edmund predeceased Marguerite on April 14, 1991.
Marguerite is survived by her children, Edmund F. Wodarski, Jr and his wife Mary of Pittsford, NY, Mary Clare Cornelius and her husband Bruce of Westlake Village, CA, and Jim Wodarski and his wife Gina of Andover, MA; her grandchildren, Robert Wodarski and his wife Meghan of Boston, MA, Michael Wodarski and his wife Sarah of Boston, MA, Grace, Paige and Eve Cornelius of Westlake Village, CA, James, Elizabeth and Grace Wodarski of Andover, MA; and by her great-grandchildren Lilah, Colin and William Wodarski, all of Boston, MA; and her two sisters-in-law, Carol DeBlieck of Clearwater Beach, FL and Florence DeBlieck of North Haledon, NJ, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, Marguerite is predeceased by her five brothers and sisters, Gerard (Sonny) DeBlieck, Valerie (Sissy) Blauvelt, Mary Grace Kosch, Alfred DeBlieck and August DeBlieck.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Marguerite Wodarski will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Ann's Church in Lenox, MA by the Reverend Monsignor John J. Bonzagni, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Ann's cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marguerite's memory shall be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, in care of Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA. 02140.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 19, 2019