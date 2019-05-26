|
|
Marguerite "Rita" Bianchi, 95, passed away peacefully May 22, 2019, on the feast of St. Rita. She was born on July 26, 1923 to Ernesto and Louisa Cocito, and the sister to Virginio Cocito. Rita was a 1941 "Pro-Merito" graduate of Pittsfield High School and an American Legion Award Winner. After graduation, she was employed by GE where she met her husband, Emile. They were engaged prior to Emile's service in the Army Air Corp, WW II. They were married in 1946 and had three children. Rita became a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
Well known for her cooking and baking, Rita had several recipes published in the Berkshire Eagle. She was a devoted and faith-filled member of Mt. Carmel Parish and was a member of the Lady's Guild. Rita also sang in the choir, volunteered for the Parish Bizarre, Saturday Bingo and several other Church events. She also volunteered for the American Red Cross, Girl's Club cooking program and the Mother's March of Dimes campaigns. Her love and devotion for her children and grandchildren, was followed only by her passion for the Red Sox and Celtics.
Rita is survived by her three children, Robert (Mary Ann) of Hughesville, Pennsylvania, Dan (Theresa Harrison) of Pittsfield and Maryellen Therrien (Vinnie) of Chesapeake, Virginia. Also her loving grandchildren, Lisa Green (Adam) & Catherine Bianchi, Ben (Andrea), Matt and Madeline Bianchi, and Michael Therrien (Meredith), along with her great-grandson, Max. Rita also leaves her neighbors, "my other children," Angie and Franny, Rose and Doug, as well as many friends.
The Bianchi family wishes to thank the nurses, aides and the many wonderful people at Berkshire Place, who cared for their Mom. Their friendship and support were an important part of Rita's life, over the past few years.
Funeral Notice: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Marguerite "Rita" Bianchi will be celebrated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mark's Church, 400 West Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 with the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Administrator officiating. Calling Hours to greet family and friends will be held at St. Mark's Church, Wednesday, May 29th, from 9:00 A.M. - 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to the St. Mark's Church Family Sponsorship Program in care of the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 26, 2019