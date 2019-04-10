|
|
Ms. Marguerite (Peg) Corrinet, 91, formerly of 76 Shore Dr., Pittsfield, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Born in Pittsfield on February 10, 1928, the daughter of the late Gaston R. and Margaret A. Nixon Corrinet, she graduated valedictorian at St. Joseph's High School in 1945. Peg went on to further her education at Our Lady of Elms College where she graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1949. In 1951, she earned her Master's Degree from North Adams State College.
Marguerite spent her career working in the school system, where she taught 32 years at Dawes School. She finished the remaining two years of her career at Highland School, from where she retired in 1983.
Peg was extremely active in the community. She was both past club champion and past president of the Women's Board of Berkshire Hill Country Club. She was also the past Allied Women's Champion of Berkshire County and a member of the Elms Alumnae of Berkshire County.
Marguerite was a lifelong member of St. Charles Church, where she was a member of the Rosary Sodality.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ms. Marguerite Corrinet will be Friday, April, 12, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at l l A.M. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory and concelebrated by Father John Tuohey. There will be an hour of visitation on Friday, prior to the service, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Dwyer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Church, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019