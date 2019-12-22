|
Marguerite Grace Sacchetti Papa, age 92, returned home on December 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 29, 1927 to Anthony and Amelia Sacchetti who founded and operated the Rainbow Restaurant on 1st Street for 46 years until 1978. She was married to Frank V. Papa for 35 years until his passing in 1985 and together they had four children: Frank Papa (Joan) of Cary, NC, Laurie Swiatek of Pittsfield, Steve Papa (Holly) of Pittsfield and Lynn M. Down (John) of Lanesboro, MA. Additionally, Marguerite leaves nine grandchildren: Frank, Ali, Kristin, Dean, Katie, Steve, Erin, Emilie, and Rachel, and five great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Nina Stomski of Torrington, CT, her brother Tony Sacchetti and sister Joan Monteleone, both of Pittsfield, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Fran, Tommy and Henry Sacchetti.
Marguerite was employed by the Pittsfield Police Department as Secretary to the Chief of Police for 23 Years. She was a talented and self-taught pianist who could play anything by ear, and loved music and dancing. The 1905 waltz 'Fascination', made popular by artists Dick Jacobs and Nat King Cole, was always a favorite of Marguerite's. It was not uncommon for friends and family to pull into her driveway and hear this tune pouring out of the open windows in warmer weather. Marguerite added her own gusto to the song that could never be duplicated, and will be missed so dearly.
With the holidays near, it is tradition to reminisce about Sacchetti family parties at the Rainbow Restaurant on Christmas Day; Marguerite's father used to host the entire sizable family, with merriment enough to last the whole year and memories for a lifetime. Marguerite will be remembered for her sharp wit, sense of humor, and wonderful, contagious laugh. She loved nothing more than to sit for hours with her sisters and brothers and laugh the night away. Their laughter kept them close throughout the years. She was a remarkable woman, and will be dearly missed by many.
SERVICES: Calling Hours for Mrs. Papa will be MONDAY, December 30th from 10am-12pm at St. Mark's Church in Pittsfield with a Liturgy of Christian Burial to follow beginning at Noon with Rev. Christopher J. Waitekus, pastor of St. Mary's Parish, officiating and Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Administrator, concelebrating. Burial will follow with her husband at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 22, 2019