Mrs. Marguerite (Cardonnel) Lipinski, 88, of Adams, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in Adams on August 7, 1931, a daughter of the late Omer and Mary (Gazaille) Cardonnel. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School.
Marguerite worked for many years as an assembler for the former General Electric Co., Pittsfield, until her retirement. Earlier she had worked for the former Adams Supermarket.
She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially the little ones. Some of her favorite activities included playing bingo, bowling and attending Polish picnics. Moreover, one of her family's fondest memories is of her playing cards at the kitchen table with her father, Pip, and her beloved sisters, Cil and Josie.
Her husband, Benedict Lipinski, whom she married on October 7, 1950, died on April 29, 1998.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Farnam and her husband Bruce of Cheshire and Mary McInnes and her husband Duncan of Merrimac, NH; four sons, Michael Lipinski and his wife Kathleen of Amherst, Alan Lipinski and his wife Debbie of Ormond Beach, FL, Bruce Lipinski and his wife Andrea of Queensbury, NY and Richard Lipinski and his wife Joann of Fairport, NY; one brother, Bernard Cardonnel; twelve grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her two sisters, Cecile Bishop and Josephine Tetreault.
The funeral will be held on Monday, October 7th at 9:00 A.M. from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, McKinley Square, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor.
Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.
Calling hours are Sunday from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 5, 2019