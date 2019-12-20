|
|
Ms. Marguerite " Maggie" A. Witherell, 54, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born on June 13, 1965, the youngest daughter of the late Paul and Irene Arseneau Geerholt, she was a graduate of Taconic High School and later continued her education at Mildred Elley in Pittsfield.
Maggie was employed locally throughout the years. She worked for O'Connell's and later coordinated rides for local residents through the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority, where she very much enjoyed helping members of the community.
While Maggie enjoyed arts and crafts, crocheting, reading, and movies, she most of all loved spending time with friends, family and pets.
She is survived by her boyfriend, Stacy Friend and his son Christopher Friend, as well as her sons, James Witherell and Justin Beckwith. She leaves behind her two sisters, Marlene Chevillet and Jeanne Tatro, and her brother, Paul Geerholt, along with many nephews, nieces and friends.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ms. Marguerite "Maggie" Witherell will be held privately in the spring of 2020 in accordance with the family's wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 20, 2019