Maria Bencivenga Vasolino, 85, of Benedict Road, Pittsfield, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at the home of her son, Tony, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on November 18, 1933, in Sessa Aurunca, Province of Caserta, Italy, the daughter of Ernesto and Apollonia Cardone Bencivenga, she was educated in their schools, and came to the United States on April 28, 1971.
Mrs. Vasolino was a homemaker.
She was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
She enjoyed cooking and baking, crocheting, and gardening, especially growing heirloom tomatoes.
Her husband, Salvatore Vasolino, whom she married October 27, 1957, in Italy, died June 30, 1989.
Mrs. Vasolino is survived by two daughters, Amalia (husband Domenico) DiGirolamo of Pittsfield, and Anna Buckley of Pittsfield; two sons, Antimo Vasolino (fiancee, Essence) of Pittsfield, and Tony (wife Jennifer) Vasolino of Pittsfield; a sister, Raffaella Antonisio of Italy; seven grandchildren, Tanya DiGirolamo, Marco DiGirolamo, Sergio DiGirolamo, Kristal Buckley, Serafina Rinaldi, Emily Vasolino, and Salvatore Vasolino, and six great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by two brothers, Edoardo and Antonio Bencivenga, and a sister, Anna Prassino.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Maria Vasolino will be held Thursday, May 9, at 9:15 a.m. from DERY FUNERAL HOME with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Michael F. Bernier, Pastor. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday (today) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Vasolino may be made to HospiceCare in The Berkshires in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 8, 2019