On October 13, 2020, Maria Caccaviello passed away after a long inspiring battle against cancer surrounded by the love of her family and devoted companion. Her family has lost the physical presence of a dedicated daughter, sister, aunt and cousin and the community has a large gap where once was a person whose greatest passion was to help others and enriching the lives of a countless number of residents.
Born in NYC, October 30, 1949 to Vincent and Rose, she was the 'big sister" to Teresa and Paul and the shoulder for all in the family to lean on. She took great pride in being educated locally from elementary school through college. Always with an eye towards the care and support of those she loved, she put family first, last and forever. Her family included her beloved dogs Tootsie and Henry who brought tremendous joy to her life. She was the loud and proud aunt and Godmother to Grace Olivia and she took such great pleasure in watching her grow and develop into a young lady pursuing her dreams. She had reconnected with the love of her early life, Bruce Goguen, who joined her in her many projects and work for the community.
Maria served the community in so many ways that were public but many more that were not. She had leadership roles and was active in many agencies and organizations including The Berkshire Public Theatre, GoodWill, Adlib, the Christian Center and the Elizabeth Freeman Center. Her love of the arts was expressed in everything she did, especially, as the long-time Director for the construction of The Berkshire Carousel. Physically impacted by her own cancer, she had recently started the agency Good Options for Independence - a group whose mission was to help those who needed assistance in their daily living. Beyond any public work and with no desire to receive thanks or accolades, she would often take it upon herself to be sure those that needed something to make life a little easier received that need. Her spirit was a kind and caring one that sought to bring a smile to others and will remain her legacy for all time.
Predeceased by her father Vincent, she leaves behind her mother Rose, sister Teresa, brother Paul, sister (in law) Karen, niece Grace, beloved dog Henry and her extended family Daniel Tamkin, Ken and June Tamkin-Price and her significant other Bruce Goguen.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. For those who would like to livestream the memorial service, please visit, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89439854654?pwd=YVlBOEg3ZWVpUGVOOHNCUTFvYVpHdz09
on October 17, 2020 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Options for Independence, Inc. 19 Wealthy Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201, which Maria founded, or to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201. To visit Maria's memorial page, please visit, https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/maria-caccaviello/5419