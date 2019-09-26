|
|
Marie Ancora Fazio, 86, formerly of Pittsfield, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Born May 27, 1933, she was the daughter of Vincent and Rose (Fournier) Ancora.
She grew up in Pittsfield, MA and was a 1951 graduate of Notre Dame High School. On August 29, 1953, she married James F. Fazio at Notre Dame Church. They resided in Pittsfield until 1967 and then followed Jim's career to Owego, NY, Rexford, NY and Winter Springs, FL.
In addition to being a homemaker, Marie was employed at General Electric in Pittsfield and then as an assistant Librarian for Westinghouse in Orlando, FL.
Her hearts desire was to bring people to know Christ, most recently attending Northway Church in Clifton Park, NY. Over the years, she was active in bible studies and sang in the church choir. She also enjoyed tennis.
Besides her parents, her brother Joseph Ancora pre-deceased her.
She leaves her loving husband James Fazio of Jacksonville, FL; two daughters: Paula (Donald) Furr of Jacksonville, FL and Christine (Edward) Di John of Scotia, NY; three sons: James (Francine) Fazio of Schenectady, NY, Michael (Ruth) Fazio of Ballston Lake, NY and John (Susan) Fazio of Deltona, FL; 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a sister Rose Marie Viens and a brother Michael Ancora both of Pittsfield, MA as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marie's family on Sunday, Sept 29 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 5:00pm at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Colonie, NY. A committal service will be held at 10am Monday, Sept 30 at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Town of Saratoga, NY.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marie's family on Monday, Sept 30 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home, 5 Elm Street, Pittsfield, MA.
Online guest book at www.cannonfuneral.com or www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019