Mrs. Marie Beckmann Boyer, 91, of Rocky River Ohio, sadly passed away on September 29, 2020. Born in Pittsfield,MA on August 9, 1929, she was the daughter of August and Svea Beckmann. Mare graduated from Pittsfield High School and went on to enjoy a career teaching swimming at the YMCA, Ponteril, and the Girls Club. She finished her career in the Pittsfield School system working with special needs children for 17 years. Marie was a kind hearted, selfless person who dedicated herself to helping others. Marie married the love of her life Darrell "Buzz" Boyer on October 23, 1976. The shared many happy years together until his death in 2005.



Marie leaves his sister Anne Brosseau, of Manlius, NY, a daughter Linda Smith (Deane) of Rocky River Ohio, 3 sons, Richard Flood (LeeAnn) of Dalton, Stephen Flood (Denise) of Pittsfield, and David Flood (Arlene) of Cheyenne, WY. She was the proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband Buzz and her son Robert Flood who passed away on August 27,2020. She was also predeceased by her sister Grace Miller and brother August Beckmann.



Marie was so very loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. There will be a private celebration of life for immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any Hospice in Marie's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store