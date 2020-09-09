Marie Cecile Dimise, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. She was born in Keegan, Maine to Joseph and Annie Cyr Doucette.



She was one of seven children. She would tell us stories about ice skating on the rivers over to Canada, and how it was so cold they could hang their freshly killed chickens on clothes lines to freeze. She also helped picked potatoes in the fields.



In the 1940's her family moved to Massachusetts, looking for better employment opportunities. They settled in Pittsfield where her and her brothers found jobs at General Electric. In 1953 she met Nino and they were married on July 25th. They had four children all of whom still live in Pittsfield.



Marie worked at the Wonder Bread/Hostess store for 21 years. She also enjoyed volunteering at the BMC gift shop.



Marie was fortunate enough to go on many fantastic trips with their wonderful friends to different parts of the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean, before losing her husband Nino to cancer in 1990.



After his death, Marie found support from her family and now her grandchildren, Eric, Danny and Mollie. She also survived her own bout with cancer in the early part of 2000.



Marie loved watching the Red Sox and tennis in the summer, then turned to watching ice skating and doing jigsaw puzzles to pass the long winter days. She loved Christmas and every year made sure we put up her decorations exactly the same way! She enjoyed watching the antics of the well-fed birds at her feeders. Marie will also be remembered by many fans for her delicious popcorn!



Marie was fortunate to live long enough to enjoy two great grandsons, Luca and Henry, who always brought big smiles to her face.



Due to failing health, she was admitted to Berkshire Place in May, where she did get to celebrate her 90th birthday on August 29th. We thank them for their services.



She is survived by her children, James J. Dimise and wife Maryann, John C. Dimise and wife Maureen, Barbara A. Vienneau and husband Warren, and Diane M. Lausier and husband Rick, all of Pittsfield; her grandchildren, Eric Dimise and wife Elisha, Mollie Dimise, and Danny Lausier and great-grandchildren, Luca and Henry.



She was predeceased by her brothers, Arthur, Lionel, Yvon and Hermel Doucette and sisters, Rita English and Antoinette Twing.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Dimise will be held, Saturday, September 12, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, celebrated by Rev. John Tuohey, Administrator. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Elder Services in care of the funeral home.



