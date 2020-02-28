|
|
Marie Costello passed away on February 24th at the age of 83 at Cedar Crest Senior Living Community in Pompton Plains, NJ.
She was born on April 18, 1936, in Pittsfield to the late Carmello and Antoinette Bilotta Provenzano. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Costello, brother John Provenzano, and her daughter Jeanne Edwards. She is survived by her children, James Costello (Michelle), Michael Costello (Cynthia). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Michael Costello, Ryan Costello, Caitlin Costello, Alex Edwards, Callie Costello and Chase Edwards; two brothers, Charles Provenzano, and his wife, Carol, of Pittsfield, and Peter Provenzano, and his wife, Jane, of Canaan, NY; two sisters Elena Mara, and her husband, William, of Pittsfield and Carmen Garivaltis, and her husband, Charles, of Pittsfield.
Marie lived a long and happy life. She loved reading classic literature, was an avid painter, loved crafting, and was a great cook. While living in Easton PA, Marie and her husband hand crafted peddler dolls and sold them to area gift shops throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. While at Cedar Crest she taught bridge, painting, crocheting and other crafts to residents. Throughout her life, she made many friends who said she was always in good spirits and above all, they said she made them laugh and brightened their day.
She will be buried in St. Joseph's Cemetery in her hometown of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, February 29 at 10:30. There will be no viewing or service. She will be fondly remembered.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020