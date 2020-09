Or Copy this URL to Share

A graveside committal service for Marie Gwozdz, who died on December 30, 2019, will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 11:00 A.M. in Cheshire Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, everyone attending must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store