Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
Marie H. Gwozdz


1956 - 2019
Marie H. Gwozdz Obituary
Marie H. "Mania" Gwozdz, 63, of Pittsfield, formerly of Cheshire, died Monday morning, December 30, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Bruce E. Wood.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor of St. John Paul II Parish will officiate. Calling hours will precede the funeral service from 12 Noon until 2:00 PM. Burial will be held in the Spring in Cheshire Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to any . For the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020
