Marie H. "Mania" Gwozdz, 63, of Pittsfield, formerly of Cheshire, died Monday morning, December 30, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Bruce E. Wood.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor of St. John Paul II Parish will officiate. Calling hours will precede the funeral service from 12 Noon until 2:00 PM. Burial will be held in the Spring in Cheshire Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to any . For the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020